Nursing Care Market 2020-2030 Post COVID Opportunities And Top Players Analysis | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Nursing Care Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Nursing Care Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Nursing Care market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Nursing Care market segments and geographies, Nursing Care market trends, Nursing Care market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The nursing care market consists of sales of nursing care and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care. This industry includes establishments that provide home healthcare services, nursing care facility services, personal services, counselling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

The global nursing care market is expected to grow from $1010.1 billion in 2019 to $1058.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, despite the economic slowdown across countries owing to the pandemic outbreak. This is mainly because of the huge demand for nursing care providers including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, trainees, and contractual staff, who are at the frontline tackling COVID-19 virus and providing care for coronavirus patients across the world. There is a rise in demand for home health-care workers comprising nurses, therapists and personal care aides for the most vulnerable population. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1374.9 billion in 2023.

