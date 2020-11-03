Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Report (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles And Demand Forecasts to 2020-2030

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Nonresidential Green Buildings market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Nonresidential Green Buildings market segments and geographies, Nonresidential Green Buildings market trends, Nonresidential Green Buildings market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The nonresidential green buildings market consists of sales of nonresidential green buildings. Green Buildings, in its design, construction or operation, have minimal or no negative impacts on environment and climate but have positive impacts by preserving precious natural resources and improve our quality of life. This practice creates and uses healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies and people by the sale of Nonresidential Green Buildings.

The global nonresidential green buildings market is expected to decline from $85.1 billion in 2019 and to $79.05 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The criteria for green building constructions are expected to change in preparedness to prevention and control of such pandemic diseases in coming years. The market is then expected to recover and reach $103.08 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 9.3%.

