Top 9 Reasons Everyone growing at a provides the reader with The market forecasts included Collaboration market experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters

Do you use the same URL structures for all of your global websites?

This is not another top-level domain versus subdomain article.

It’s one that goes deeper into the benefits of a standardized global URL structure to your organization across a global network of sites.

I’ve seen far too many global companies – both large and small – cobble together local language sites that would make Frankenstein look like the statue of David.

I’ve even seen sites that use different URL structures depending on the section of the site.

In this article, I present five benefits of using standardized URL structures and offer some tips.

 