Female Condoms Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

A female condom is a birth control device that acts as a barrier to prevent sexual fluids from entering the vagina during intercourse. It protects against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The online stores will be the fastest-growing segment and will continue to maintain its lead in the global market. Much of the segment’s growth is due to its higher penetration rate and adoptability. Female condoms are easily accessible online and allow for useful comparison in terms of brand, price, and product features. Also, with the constant provision of reviews and feedback through online platforms, the segment will witness considerable growth in the coming years.

The APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of market share owing to the increasing consumption pattern of female condoms in the coming years. The use of condoms is increasing in developing countries, such as India and China, because of the rapid changes in consumer lifestyles and rising awareness, besides the initiatives taken by the governments to promote the use of female condoms for the prevention of STDs and population growth restriction.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Female Condoms market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Female Condoms industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Durex, Okamoto, Trojan,

Ansell

The Female Health Company

Sagami

Gulin Latex

Reckitt Benckiser Group

StaySafe Condoms and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Female Condoms.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Female Condoms is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Female Condoms Market is segmented into Vaginal Contraceptive Ring, Vaginal Contraceptive Membrane and other

Based on Application, the Female Condoms Market is segmented into Online Stores, Retail Outlets, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Female Condoms in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Female Condoms Market Manufacturers

Female Condoms Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Female Condoms Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Female Condoms Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Female Condoms Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vaginal Contraceptive Ring

1.4.3 Vaginal Contraceptive Membrane

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online Stores

1.5.3 Retail Outlets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Female Condoms Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Female Condoms Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Female Condoms, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Female Condoms Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Female Condoms Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Female Condoms Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Female Condoms Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Female Condoms Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Female Condoms Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Durex

12.1.1 Durex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Durex Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Durex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Durex Female Condoms Products Offered

12.1.5 Durex Recent Development

12.2 Okamoto

12.2.1 Okamoto Corporation Information

12.2.2 Okamoto Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Okamoto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Okamoto Female Condoms Products Offered

12.2.5 Okamoto Recent Development

12.3 Trojan

12.3.1 Trojan Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trojan Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trojan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Trojan Female Condoms Products Offered

12.3.5 Trojan Recent Development

12.4 Ansell

12.4.1 Ansell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ansell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ansell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ansell Female Condoms Products Offered

12.4.5 Ansell Recent Development

12.5 The Female Health Company

12.5.1 The Female Health Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Female Health Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Female Health Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 The Female Health Company Female Condoms Products Offered

12.5.5 The Female Health Company Recent Development

And more

Continued…

