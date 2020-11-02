Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size is projected to reach US$ 1087.5 million by 2026, from US$ 840 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.1%% during 2021-2026.
Siemens
Intel Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Alphabet
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Electric Company
DataRPM, Sight Machine
General Vision
AIBrain
Rockwell, Automation
Cisco Systems
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Preferred Networks
Vicarious
Skymind
Citrine Informatics
CloudMinds Technologies
Ubtech Robotics
Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Natural Language Processing
Semiconductor and Electronics
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Automobile
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
