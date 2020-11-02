Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market

The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size is projected to reach US$ 1087.5 million by 2026, from US$ 840 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.1%% during 2021-2026.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Scope and Market Size

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Siemens

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Alphabet

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

DataRPM, Sight Machine

General Vision

AIBrain

Rockwell, Automation

Cisco Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Preferred Networks

Vicarious

Skymind

Citrine Informatics

CloudMinds Technologies

Ubtech Robotics

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Type

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

