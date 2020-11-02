Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) is an essential piece of equipment in battlefield operations. Modern-day warfare has also emphasized the use of electronic jammers and detection systems to prevent and locate explosives hidden under the ground.

The Americas contributed the largest share in the defense counter IED systems market with approximately 51% share of the overall market in 2015. However, this growth is expected to slow down a tad during the forecast period due to the decline in the budget and cut downs in the defense operations in major countries such as the US and Canada.

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall Defence

Boeing Defense

Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

Elbit Systems

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Counter IED vehicles

Electronic countermeasures

Detection systems

Unmanned systems

Battle tanks

Light weight vehicles

The key regions covered in the Defense Counter-IED Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

