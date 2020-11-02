Global Defense Tactical Radio Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Defense Tactical Radio market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Defense Tactical Radio market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tactical communication involves the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centers under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command and control (C2). Also, the very essence of military operations relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determine its success.

Defense agencies are highly considerate regarding the enhancement of radio communication capabilities. This encourages them to take significant measures. The launch of radio programs by defense ministries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing need for lightweight and small military handheld radio is identified as one of the key trends that will boost growth in the global defense tactical radio market during the predicted period. This prevents soldiers from carrying heavy equipment and supplies over long distances during missions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Defense Tactical Radio Market

The global Defense Tactical Radio market size is projected to reach US$ 10570 million by 2026, from US$ 9584.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5%% during 2021-2026.

Global Defense Tactical Radio Scope and Segment

Defense Tactical Radio market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Defense Tactical Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Dynamics

Harris

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

BAE Systems

BARRETT Communications

Cobham

Codan Radio Communications

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Radmor

Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS

Rolta India

Defense Tactical Radio Breakdown Data by Type

Portable and handheld radio

Vehicle-mounted radio

Defense Tactical Radio Breakdown Data by Application

Collaborative chat

Intelligence gathering

Frequency hopping

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Defense Tactical Radio market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Defense Tactical Radio market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Defense Tactical Radio Market Share Analysis

