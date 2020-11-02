Global Diaphragm Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Diaphragm Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diaphragm Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diaphragm pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps that are used mainly in Industry applications, which involve pumping and lifting of heavy fluids, such as sludge, slurry, or mud. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is produced following the treatment of wastewater treatment or as a settled suspension from numerous Industry process.

The availability of low-cost labor and raw material will result in the increased number of companies investing in starting manufacturing plants in India. This will lead to the growth of the manufacturing and process industry which in turn, will lead to the rise in demand for the chemical and petrochemicals industries that include methanol, ethylene, or fertilizer production plants. These production plants have a high requirement for diaphragm pumps in various applications such as for transferring fluids from one process to another. Moreover, the country allows 100% FDI in the sector, which will also aid in the growth of the industry and will increase the demand for diaphragm pumps.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diaphragm Pump Market

The global Diaphragm Pump market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Diaphragm Pump Scope and Segment

Diaphragm Pump market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diaphragm Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dover

Flowserve

LEWA

Xylem

Grundfos

Alltech Dosieranlagen

Blue-White Industries

DEPAMU Pump Technology

EMEC

ProMinent Dosiertechnik

SEEPEX

SEKO

SPX

Verderair

Watson-Marlow Fluid technology

Pump Solutions

Tapflo

Diaphragm Pump Breakdown Data by Type

Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

Piston diaphragm pumps

Diaphragm Pump Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Pharmaceutical

Water treatment

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Diaphragm Pump market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diaphragm Pump market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Diaphragm Pump Market Share Analysis

