Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants: Live Info, Schedule, Match Up, History, Odds, Picks, Prediction, injuries, review



Monday Night Football is always something special of NFL fans. That’s a bit of history the Buccaneers would like to try to replicate when The Bucs and Giants would meet three more times over the next two seasons. The 4th NFC East will host the 2nd NFC South who’s current season score 1-6-0/ 5-2-0.

Game Info:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

Monday November 2, 2020

Kickoff – 08:15 PM

COVERAGE

Watch – ESPN

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

LOCATION MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ.

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Giants on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Buccaneers vs Giants: How to watch Live

The Bucs and Giants will kickoff live at 8:15 p.m. E.T. in New York. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. You can find ESPN on your local television listings. If you’re looking to stream the game, you can do so on the ESPN app.

Buccaneers vs Giants: How to watch Live android

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com. Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) Bucs Official App. Buccaneers.com.

History:

The Last meeting of the two teams met on September 22, 2019 where Giants beaten Buccaneers 32-31 in Raymond James Stadium. Giants and Buccaneers will meet for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six seasons. The last three games between the two teams were decided by a total of six points. Daniel Jones started his first game at quarterback and threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, including the seven-yard game-winner with 1:16 remaining in the game. The Giants lead the regular-season series, 15-7 on record.

Buccaneers at Giants betting odds and lines

Odds via BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Money line: Buccaneers -625 (bet $625 to win $100) | Giants +470 (bet $100 to win $470)

Against the spread/ATS: Buccaneers -13 (-110) | Giants +13 (-110)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O: -115 | U: -106)

Stats:

NYG

26th in run play percentage (37.87 percent)

30th in rushing attempts per game (21.9)

27th in rushing yards per game (98.1)

13th in yards per carry (4.5)

Tied for 28th in rushing TD (four)

Tied for 2nd in longest rush (80 yards)

TB

4th in percentage of run plays against (35.9 percent)

2nd in run plays per game against (21.7)

1st in rushing yards allowed per game (64.3)

1st in opposing yards per carry (three)

Tied for 7th in rushing TD allowed (five)

Tied for 3rd in longest rush allowed (25 yards)

Buccaneers at Giants key injuries:

Bucaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) out

Giants

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) out

G Will Hernandez (COVID-19) out

CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring) doubtful

WR C.J. Board (concussion) questionable

DB Adrian Colbert (shoulder) out

Buccaneers vs. Giants Prediction :

Buccaneers 27, Giants 17.

r/BuccaneersGiants: Buccaneers vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online The Buccaneers vs Giants game starts at 8 p.m ET.

It’s a matchup of a couple of NFC groups at furthest edges of the standings taking the field up in the Garden State in early evening to finish off week 8 of the NFL plan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out and about as they make the outing up the east coast to confront the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay comes in off a strong 45-20 destroying of the Raiders out and about last Sunday in a game that was moved out of the Sunday night opening as a precautionary measure. New York let a final quarter lead sneak away as they were crushed 22-21 out and about by the Eagles last Thursday in their past challenge. The Giants own a 15-7 bit of leeway in the untouched normal season arrangement between the groups and have taken the last two gatherings. That incorporates a 32-31 street triumph in the latest gathering on September 22, 2019.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Review

Tampa Bay has struggled through injury issues and the way that they are changing with some new aptitude position players in all out attack mode side of the ball. The Buccaneers have been all over in the initial seven weeks of the period yet they’ve done what’s needed to post a 5-2 record, putting them a half-game up on the Saints in the NFC South entering week 8. Tampa Bay opened the season with a 34-23 street misfortune to the Saints in the fight between Tom Brady and Drew Brees. The Buccaneers bobbed back with three straight successes as they brought down Carolina (31-17) at home, Denver (28-10) out and about and the Chargers (38-31) at home as they mobilized from a day in and day out deficiency. Tampa Bay was knocked off 20-19 out and about by the Bears in week five on a Thursday night, giving them an additional three days of rest to plan for the game against the Packers. That delivered profits as the Buccaneers bobbed back from a 10-0 shortage to rule the Packers 38-10. Tampa Bay was out and about against the Raiders hoping to keep up that force.

Against the Raiders, Tampa Bay got having a hard time again yet poured it on in the subsequent half to get the triumph. The Buccaneers were down 7-0 in the main quarter and 10-7 in the second quarter prior to scoring 17 unanswered focuses to go up 24-10 halfway through the second from last quarter. Tampa Bay saw Oakland fight back to move inside 24-20 with 12:43 to play yet turned up the warmth. The Buccaneers scored three scores in a 4:14 range to transform the game into a defeat as their weaponry end up being an excessive amount to deal with. Tampa Bay held a 454-347 edge in absolute offense, a 29-19 favorable position in first downs and constrained the game’s solitary turnover. That refuted the way that the Buccaneers lost the hour of ownership by a 31:04 to 28:56 edge.

New York Giants Review

New York has had a wide range of issues this season under youngster lead trainer Joe Judge. The Giants have played extreme football yet they unavoidably have discovered approaches to come up on the short end in close games, which is a significant explanation they are 1-6 on the year. Luckily, the remainder of the NFC East is horrendous as well, so they aren’t out of the season finisher picture yet. New York opened the year with a home misfortune (26-16) against the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Giants followed that up with a 17-13 street thrashing to Chicago prior to getting pounded (36-9) at home by the 49ers in week three. New York struggled in extreme street misfortunes to the Rams (17-9) and the Cowboys (37-34) to tumble to 0-5. Against Washington, the Giants started to lead the pack in the final quarter on a guarded score and halted a potential match dominating two-point change by the Football crew to win 20-19. That gave New York some energy heading into their game with the Eagles.

Against the Eagles, the Giants played strong football for around 54 minutes. Sadly for New York, the game actually is an hour long in guideline and those last six minutes saw them stagger barely enough to fix all their great work from the opening 54. The Giants ricocheted back from deficiencies of 7-0 in the principal quarter and 10-7 at the half with 14 unanswered focuses. After a two-yard scoring pass from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shephard to cover a 15-play, 97-yard drive that bit up 7:50 of the final quarter, the Giants held a 21-10 lead with 6:17 to play in the game. Sadly, New York’s safeguard self-destructed, permitting the Eagles to score a score in only four plays and 1:39 to make it a one-ownership game. The Giants couldn’t run out the clock, punting the ball back to the Eagles with two minutes to play. New York’s safeguard slumped once more, permitting the Eagles to drive 71 yards in six plays and 1:22 to surrender the lead. The Giants couldn’t get anything moving in the last 40 seconds, damning them to an intense destruction. New York was outgained 442-325, permitted 27 first downs while getting 17, and lost the hour of ownership 32:38 to 27:22 in the game. Furthermore, the Giants submitted three turnovers while recording just a single takeaway in the challenge.

The Running Game

Permalink Return to Top

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Offense

versus New York Giants Running Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Offense

Free Daily Lock Pick: NFL: San Francisco versus Seattle – November first – (100% Confidence Release)

Tampa Bay put resources into a few veteran running backs in the offseason, getting Leonard Fournette after he was given up by Jacksonville and Lesean McCoy after Kansas City didn’t delicate him an offer. That gives some involvement with the backfield yet basically the Buccaneers don’t really depend on the run game. Tampa Bay has run for in excess of 100 yards multiple times in their initial seven games, however they had their dash of 100-yard-in addition to challenges lashed out at three a week ago. The Buccaners likewise have arrived at the midpoint of in any event 4.3 yards per convey in four of their seven games. Tampa Bay turned in their best running match-up of the period fourteen days prior against Green Bay as they beat the stone multiple times for 158 yards and two scores. A week ago against the Raiders, the Buccaneers were restricted to 25 conveys for 85 yards, however they scored twice.

Ronald Jones II drives Tampa Bay on the ground as he has run the ball multiple times for 506 yards and four scores this season. Fournette has contributed 35 conveys for 173 yards and two scores while Ke’Shawn Vaughn has set up 46 yards on his eight conveys this season. As a group, the Buccaneers have had seven run plays spread in any event 20 yards this season. Jones II has four such plays while Fournette contributes the other three. On the season, Tampa Bay has moved the chains multiple times by means of the ground game.

New York Giants Run Defense

New York’s run safeguard began gradually as they had their two most exceedingly awful weeks against the altercation the initial fourteen days of the period. The Giants have been vastly improved in the course of the most recent a little while, in any case, which has helped keep them in games. New York surrendered a joined 276 hurrying yards in the initial two games however they have permitted just one group to run for in any event 100 yards in the last five challenges. The Giants have restricted four of their last five rivals to 3.7 yards or less per convey, including a week ago against the Eagles, who ran multiple times for 96 yards.

Blake Martinez drives the Giants’ safeguard with 73 handles (45 performance) alongside a bungle recuperation this season. Logan Ryan (44 handles, constrained bumble), Julian Love (31 handles), Dalvin Tomlinson (30 handles) and Jabrill Peppers (27 handles) balance the best five in that class. Kyler Fackrell (23 handles, constrained bobble) drives the group with seven handles for misfortune while Leonard Williams (25 handles) is directly behind him with six. Tomlinson and Martinez each have 5.5 handles for misfortune on the year. As a group, the Giants have recorded 40 handles for misfortune, constrained five bobbles and recouped four. They have one bobble return for a score this season, with that originating from Tae Crowder against Washington in week six.

Details

TB

22nd in run play rate (40.05 percent)

21st in hurrying endeavors per game (25.7)

21st in hurrying yards per game (105.7)

nineteenth in yards per convey (4.1)

Tied for eighth in hurrying TD (eight)

Tied for thirteenth in longest surge (46 yards)

NYG

twentieth in level of run plays against (42.98 percent)

22nd in run plays per game against (28.4)

eighth in hurrying yards permitted per game (105)

fifth in restricting yards per convey (3.7)

Tied for sixteenth in hurrying TD permitted (seven)

ninth in longest surge permitted (30 yards)

Who has the Edge?

While Jones II has been moderately viable in the ground game this season, holding Fournette and McCoy under control, the reality remains that the Buccaneers aren’t a group that is excessively dependent on the ground game. Tampa Bay presently can’t seem to truly focus on the run and a week ago, we saw a close to part in conveys somewhere in the range of Fournette and Jones II against the Raiders. The Giants, for being 1-6, have been pretty strong shielding the run over the previous month or so subsequent to battling in the main couple a long time of the period. New York’s front seven does a strong enough task to shield Tampa Bay from getting excessively put resources into the run. That makes this one a wash at long last.

