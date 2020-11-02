Connected Cars Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

Connected Cars Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Connected Cars: Global Markets, Applications, Technologies” To Its Research Database

The automotive industry is changing almost daily. New technologies are revolutionizing the segment. Automated vehicles, electric cars and car sharing are being focused on by car manufacturers. Connected car technologies is already a key development, and increasingly car manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with connected technology, which allows them to provide services such as breakdown assistance faster and more directly.

Digitization is also opening opportunities for manufacturers to develop innovative and intelligent products and services such as app-controlled breakdown assistance, anti-theft protection or emergency calls in the event of an accident. The key reason behind rising demand for connected cars are its safety and comfort features. The issues of data protection and data security are a top priority for today’s customers.

Report Scope:

This report analyzes the market for commercialized connected cars (mobility) solutions. It helps readers understand how the market for connected cars will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on mobility solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of connectivity. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed connectivity services are also included in the scope of this report.

This WGR Research study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the connected cars technology and its applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. All market reported revenues are in constant 2019 U.S. dollars. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.

This report also offers insights on the benefits and barriers for the market and was gathered through primary and secondary research. The strategy adopted by the companies in the global market is provided in the report to analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top connected cars technology providers.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society as a whole since the start of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic that caused the slowdown it created. It is expected that the demand for connectivity solutions in the automotive industry will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the market for connected cars.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for connected cars and related technologies

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Discussion of the market potential for connected cars technologies, revenue forecast in dollar value terms, growth inhibiting drivers, and current and future trends shaping the automotive marketplace

– Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the global market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

– Information on industry value chain analysis of the global commercialized connected cars (mobility) solutions market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could expedite stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

– Competitive landscape of the global connected cars (mobility) solutions marketplace, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, product offerings and recent developments

– Descriptive company profiles of major market participants within automotive industry

BMW GROUP

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

Daimler Group

FIREEYE

GEMALTO

GENERAL MOTORS

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

INTEL CORP.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

TESLA

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Appendix:

Continued…

