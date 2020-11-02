(2020-2030) Navigational, Measuring, Electro Medical And Control Instruments Market Size, Share, Growth And Trends | COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Navigational, Measuring, Electro Medical And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments market consits of sales of navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments. Examples of products made by these establishments include aeronautical instruments, appliance regulators and controls (except switches), laboratory analytical instruments, navigation and guidance systems, and physical properties testing equipment.

The global navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments market is expected to decline from $641.4 billion in 2019 to $629.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $776.3 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

