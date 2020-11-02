Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Cumene In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of cumene. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the cumene industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Cumene, variously known as isopropyl benzene, is a colourless, volatile liquid having a gasoline-like odour. It is primarily used for the industrial production of phenol and acetone, both of which are commercially valuable products. It is a component of high motor fuels and is used in the manufacturing of rubber, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. It is also used as a thinner in paints, lacquers, and enamels.

The prices of cumene in the United States dropped to the lowest levels since eleven years in mid-April 2020. This drop was influenced by the decline of refinery-grade propylene values. Refineries are the major source of cumene production, which were negatively affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At a global level, cumene supply remained sufficient in the near term, despite sluggish derivative demand and weakened upstream markets, which have halted the cumene consumption. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of calcium carbide.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of cumene via the Friedel-Crafts alkylation process. In this process, the catalysts, namely solid phosphoric acid supported on alumina, zeolite, or aluminium chloride, can be used to carry out alkylation of benzene and propylene to obtain cumene as the final product.

