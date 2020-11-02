Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Chromium Oxide In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of chromium oxide. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the chromium oxide industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of chromium oxide production via reduction and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/chromium-oxide-production-via-reduction

Also known as chromia, chromium oxide is an inorganic compound. It is one of the primary oxides of chromium and is utilised as a pigment due to its excellent stability. Chromium oxide is a tough and brittle material. It is used in inks, paints, and glasses. It is also used in polishing the edge of knives, razors, and surfaces of optical devices.

The chromium oxide market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, and the restrictions that are imposed in order to contain the situation are eased. The anticipated growth is primarily driven by the growth of the global construction sector, which is further supported by favourable government programmes and rapid urbanisations. The rising focus on aesthetics in the packaging industry is also driving the market growth. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for chromium oxide.

Read the full production cost analysis report of chromium oxide@ https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/chromium-oxide

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of chromium oxide via reduction. In this process, sodium dichromate and sulphur react at a high temperature and undergo reduction to give chromium oxide, with sodium sulphate as the by-product.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com