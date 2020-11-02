Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Calcium Hypochlorite In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of calcium hypochlorite. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the calcium hypochlorite industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

With a molar mass of 142.982 g/mol, calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound, which is an active ingredient of industrial products, such as bleaching powder, chlorine powder, and chlorinated lime. It is a compound used for water treatment and is often used as a bleaching agent. It is a relatively stable compound, which is a white solid in appearance, however, in some industrial samples, it appears yellow. It smells like chlorine.

The calcium hypochlorite market in China and the United States of America was estimated to grow at a healthy rate annually, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand-supply chain has been disrupted, so the market is anticipated to grow at a slower rate than earlier. In India, the growing awareness of the population towards water-borne diseases is a factor expected to support the market growth. The rising need for hygiene and sanitation during the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to buttress the market growth. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of calcium hypochlorite.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of calcium hypochlorite via lime and chlorine gas and via calcium hypochlorite dihydrate by drying. In the process of production from lime and chlorine gas, lime is treated with chlorine gas to form calcium hypochlorite.

