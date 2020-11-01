Vehicle Digital Key Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2018 – 2028

In this report, the global Vehicle Digital Key market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The vehicle digital key market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments being made by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the vehicle digital key market are Gemalto, Ericsson, Volvo, Continental Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, BMW, Samsung Group, Volkswagen, Daimler and others.

These companies are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, BMW recently announced a digital key service that can lock and unlock BMW cars with a smartphone. The service, which will start in July, can only be used by users of Samsung smartphones with NFC (near field communication) functions.

In December 2017, Continental helped AVIS’ rental car services with the Vehicle Digital key. This partnership demonstrated the growing demand for innovative solutions for seamless mobility services.

Vehicle Digital Key Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle digital key market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the Europe and South Asia vehicle digital key markets are expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the presence of many local vendors in the region. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global vehicle digital key market because of high demand from the high disposable income group and also the adoption of these vehicle digital key from the upper middle class population in these region. Europe and South Asia is expected to be followed by North America during the forecast period owing to increased spending on research for the vehicle digital keys.

