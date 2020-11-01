How to watch Jets vs Chiefs: Free, Week 8, Online Stream

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11/1/2020): How to watch NFL Week 8, time, TV channel, free live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds, prediction, History.

Welcome NFL fans! if you are looking for more about NFL live and game info then you have landed here in the right place.The New York Jets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV, while out-of-market fans can watch this and all other non-primetime out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Game Info:

New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday November 1, 2020

Kickoff – 1:00 PM

COVERAGE

Watch – CBS

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

LOCATION Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO.

How to watch live stream Free

There are plenty of options to watch NFL live stream free for a week(Trial) in NFL Game Pass. Watch Steelers games live for free in the Kansas City Chiefs Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on their mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States.

Predictions:

The Chiefs are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Jets odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Jets vs. Chiefs picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The NY Jets lost again last week, but to many people’s surprise, they managed to cover for the first time all year as underdogs. It’s not great against the run, and it gives up a whole lot of big pass plays, but it’s okay on third downs and it’s great at taking the ball away. If the running game can get going against a Chief D that allowed was over 100 yards in every game but the win over Buffalo, there’s an outside chance the Jets can at least keep this from getting out of hand.

History:

The two teams have met each other 39 times (including 2 postseason games), with the New York Jets winning 19 games and the Kansas City Chiefs winning 19 games. They have also tied 1 time. The loast meeting of the two teams on December 03, 2017 their Jets won 38- 31.

Odds:

Chiefs vs. Jets spread: Chiefs -19.5. Chiefs vs. Jets over-under: 49 points. Chiefs vs. Jets money line: Jets +1200, Chiefs -2800.

