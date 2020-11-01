Global Mobile Asphalt Plant Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Mobile Asphalt Plant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mobile Asphalt Plant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Mobile Asphalt Plant is an important machinery to carry out road construction project on the small or medium scale. The plant is suitable for providing excellent service in construction project while it is designed with a portable feature which provides facility to move the plant from one place another as many times as required. Above all, the plant is all capable to produce mix asphalt restlessly.

Marini India

South Machinery

Atlas Technologies

Gongyi Santai Machinery

Parker Plant Limited

Astec Industries

Aimix Group

ADM

CMI Roadbuilding

Batch Mix Plant

Drum Mix Plant

Builders

Engineers

Contractors

Other

The key regions covered in the Mobile Asphalt Plant market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

