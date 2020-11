How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins: Free, Week 8, Online Stream

NFL fans! if you are looking for more about NFL live and game info then you have landed here in the right place. The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 3-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Dolphins are shooting for their third consecutive win. Dolphins (3-3) vs. Rams (5-2). When: Sunday, November 1, 1:00 EDT. Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Fla. Weather: 84 degrees.

Game Info and How to watch:

Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday November 1, 2020

Kickoff – 1:00 PM

COVERAGE

Watch – FOX

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

LOCATION Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL.

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

How To Watch Online Free:

Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 11-2

At Miami: Dolphins lead 5-1

At Los Angeles: Dolphins lead 4-0

At St. Louis: Dolphins lead 2-1

Last Meeting: 2016 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 14, Rams 10

Series Trend:

Los Angeles’ Record: 5-2

Last Game: Won 24-10 over Chicago.

Rams Scouting Report:

In Sean McVay’s three full years with the Rams, the offense has finished first, second and 11th in scoring. Currently, the offense is 18th in the NFL with 25.1 points per game, but the defense has been among the best. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald leads the second-ranked scoring defense in the NFL (17.7 points per game) with his eight sacks, second-most in the league. In the Monday Night Football win over Chicago, the L.A. defense held the Bears out of the end zone (a late fumble return was the only touchdown in the game for Chicago).

