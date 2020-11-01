Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Submarine Electricity Transmission market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Submarine Electricity Transmission market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Submarine electricity transmission allows the transfer of energy below the surface of water. Submarine power cables are major transmission cables for carrying electric power beneath water. Demand for submarine cables is growing as countries and regions make commitments to offshore renewable power generation.

Submarine power transmission can be economically more beneficial than overhead transmission, on account of reduction in the total cost of system ownership. The power surplus countries are looking for opportunities to sell electricity to countries that are power starved. The power trading between countries results in an optimal usage of power generation facilities, which requires the availability of the most appropriate systems. The submarine power transmission systems can be very handy in power transportation between countries, which is a big boost for their adoption.

Submarine Electricity Transmission market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Submarine Electricity Transmission market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Nexans

Sumitomo

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke

NKT Cables

Fujikura

Prysmian

Energinet

Vattenfall

Korea Electric Power

Viscas

Dong Energy

Submarine Electricity Transmission Breakdown Data by Type

Mass-Impregnated Cable

Self-Contained Fluid-Filled Cable

Extruded Insulation Cable

Other

Submarine Electricity Transmission Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civilian

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Submarine Electricity Transmission market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Submarine Electricity Transmission market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Submarine Electricity Transmission Market Share Analysis

