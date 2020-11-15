SportsLine’s model projects that Brady outplays Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and that the Panthers struggle to reach 100 rushing yards without McCaffrey

The luxury-car sector continued to reveal mixed results in October 2020.

Mercedes-Benz made it into the Top 10 for the second month in a row – finishing in 10th in October after ranking ninth in September – despite posting a monthly decline of 11.5 percent.

BMW, which had earlier in the year made a strong showing in the Top 10 after registering a large number of demonstrator models and company cars to boost its numbers, again fell outside the Top 10.

BMW finished October in 13th spot – despite a 3.2 percent sales increase – ahead of MG, Audi, Suzuki, and LDV.

Meanwhile, our appetite for US pick-ups continued during the pandemic, and fuel economy was clearly not a factor: Ram outsold Mini and Peugeot.

Holden continues to deplete showroom stock, with just 165 vehicles reported as sold (versus 522 in September and 555 in August), as dealerships continue to remove signage ahead of the shutdown of the brand at the end of the year.

Toyota: 19,505, up 14.8 per cent

Mazda: 7457, up 17.1 percent

Hyundai: 5951, down 20.2 percent

Ford: 5744, up 17.4 percent

Kia: 5304, up 4.8 percent

Mitsubishi: 4510, down 6.3 percent

Nissan: 3539, down 11.8 percent

Volkswagen: 3112, down 26.3 percent

Subaru: 2902, down 12.1 percent

Mercedes-Benz: 2288, down 11.5 percent

The market

New-car sales in October 2020 were down by 1.5 percent compared to the same month last year, with 81,220 vehicles reported as sold. It was the 31st month in a row of year-on-year decline.

Year-to-date, 726,111 new vehicles have been reported as sold, a decrease of 18.8 percent compared to the first 10 months of last year.

While sales for October 2020 were down, four of the Top 10 brands posted sales increases and market share gains as the supply of new vehicles began to return to normal after production interruptions earlier in the year.

The year-on-year decrease of just 1.5 percent in October compares to a 21.8 percent decline in September, a 28.8 percent decline in August 2020, a 12.8 percent decline in July 2020, a 6.4 percent decline in June 2020, a 35.3 percent decline in May 2020, and a 48.5 percent decline in April 2020, in the grip of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month was the lowest October result in 10 years versus the lowest September in 18 years, the weakest August tally in 23 years, the slowest July in 18 years, the worst June in nine years, a 23-year low in May, and the lowest April result in at least 30 years.

Brands

Toyota remains the market leader for October 2020 comfortably ahead of its nearest rivals and is on track for its 18th year in a row as Australia’s top-selling car brand. The Japanese car giant’s sales totaled 19,505, up 14.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Toyota’s October market share increased to 24 percent, compared to 18.2 percent in September, 20.4 percent in August, 21.4 percent in July, 20.7 percent in June, 24.2 percent in May, and 26.5 percent in April. Last month Toyota represented almost one in four new vehicles sold.

Mazda secured second place with 7457 sales (up 17.1 percent) but it only had one car in the Top 10.

Hyundai finished in third place, with 5951 new cars reported as sold (down 20.2 percent)

The Toyota HiLux was the top-selling vehicle outright in Australia in October 2020, when sales of both 4×4 and 4×2 models are combined (as is industry practice).

However, the Ford Ranger 4×4 (3808) outsold the Toyota HiLux 4×4 (3406) for the month, as Toyota introduced massive price rises with its updated model.

Both utes posted big sales gains (Toyota HiLux up 26.4 percent and Ford Ranger up 33.4 percent).

Toyota filled five spots in the Top 10, with the HiLux, RAV4 (4084 sold, up 91.6 percent), Prado (2207 sold, up 45.9 percent) Corolla (1943 sold, down 8.2 percent), and LandCruiser wagon (1640 sold, up 23.8 percent).

Top 25 models for October 2020

FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said every state and territory had experienced a robust rebound except for Victoria and Tasmania.“After a very challenging year, we are seeing ‘green shoots’ in the Australian new-vehicle market,” he said.The instant asset write-off scheme was a major contributor to the renewed vigor, along with increased activity as economies increasingly reopened outside of Victoria. The rebound underscores that an economic recovery is building in Australia, just as the Reserve Bank of Australia unleashed its own extra stimulus with a rate cut and $100 billion bond-buying programs on Tuesday.