What channel is Man Utd vs Arsenal on? TV, live stream, Premier League kick-off time

Both sides have had mixed campaigns to date and sit in the bottom half of the table going into the match.

United drew 0-0 with Chelsea last Saturday but have shown some great form in Europe recently.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four in the league, including last Sunday’s defeat to Leicester.

With the Premier League 2020-21 campaign underway behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch all the action…

It’s another big weekend for Manchester United as they face Arsenal in the English Premier League on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Still battling with a wobbly start to the new season, the Red Devils will be looking forward to ending their home games woes as they face the Gunners at the Old Trafford in the Super Sunday match.

United head into the match under intense pressure to regain fans’ confidence and get its Premier League campaign on track after an unimpressive home run. They have won their last 10 away games in all competitions but none of their last five at home.

It is United’s worst start to a season at Old Trafford in the last 48 years.

The once dreaded Old Trafford where opponents visit with their hearts in their mouths is fast becoming a common ground after United suffered 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, 6-1 to Tottenham and refused to score a goal against the Blues last weekend. It is left to be seen whether Arsenal will come close to repeating the 6-1 plummeting of United by its North London rivals.

Despite losing 1-0 to Leicester City on Monday night, the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, will be boosted by the fact that his side has a head to head advantage over United in their last three encounters.

The head to head record appears to favour Arsenal having won two and drawn one of the duo’s last three league meetings while United’s last win against Arsenal was in the FA Cup in 2019.

Arsenal presently at 10th place on nine points travel to Old Trafford on Sunday without Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers have all been ruled out with injury. David Luiz who picked up a muscular injury against Leicester is also unsure for the game yet.

United with seven points sits at 15th place will also be without Anthony Martial still serving his domestic suspension, while Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are all ruled out with injury.

Here’s how to watch the game LIVE from India.

Contents

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Live stream

Premier League Matchday 7 / October 31-November 3

Where to watch or stream Man Utd vs Arsenal

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 7

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream*

Oct 31 1:30am Wolves vs Crystal Palace Star Sports TBC

Oct 31 6pm Sheffield United vs Man City Star Sports TBC

Oct 31 8:30pm Burnley vs Chelsea Star Sports TBC

Oct 31 11pm Liverpool vs West Ham Star Sports TBC

Nov 1 5:30pm Aston Villa vs Southampton Star Sports TBC

Nov 1 7:30pm Newcastle vs Everton Star Sports TBC

Nov 1 10pm Man Utd vs Arsenal Star Sports TBC

Nov 2 12:45am Tottenham vs Brighton Star Sports TBC

Nov 2 11pm Fulham vs West Brom Star Sports TBC

Nov 3 1:30am Leeds United vs Leicester City Star Sports TBC

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Man United v Arsenal: Date and kick-off time

This match will be held at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 1 and will kick-off at 4:30pm.

This fixture finished 1-1 last season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Scott McTominay’s opener.

Arsenal did win 2-0 at home against United on New Year’s Day.

Man United v Arsenal: TV channel and live stream

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and follow their coverage of Newcastle v Everton.

Sky Sports customers can live stream this via the app using their mobile, tablet or computer devices.

If not, you can purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass from NowTV for £8.99.