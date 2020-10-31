Free Boxing Usyk vs Chisora Live – Stream, Reddit, Online Dazn

Saturday October 31 2020 Ever since Oleksandr Usyk dominated Murat Gassiev to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion, fans have been hungering to see how Usyk would fare against a legit heavyweight opponent. On Saturday, they’ll finally get that opportunity when Usyk takes on Derek Chisora on DAZN. NWhen Matchroom Boxing supremo Eddie Hearn announced on September 23 that Usyk vs Chisora would go ahead as planned on Saturday October 31, there was both surprise and excitement. Watch Usyk vs Chisora Live Stream Free

Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in London desperate to prove himself worthy of a heavyweight title shot against either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, but he’ll be fighting the best version of Dereck Chisora according to trainer David Haye.

Starting TIme:

The undercard fights will start at 6pm with the main event not likely to start before 10.30pm.

If the earlier fights are running late, Chisora and Usyk may not walk to the ring until closer to 11pm.

Running order/full card

Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk – 10.30pm

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos – 9.30pm

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin – 8.30pm

Tommy McCarthy vs Bilal Laggoune – 7.30pm

Ramla Ali vs Eva Hubmeyer – 7pm

Amy Timlin vs Carly Skelly – 6pm

Oleksandr Usyk is aiming to be a heavyweight king before becoming Hollywood royalty.

The Ukrainian superstar takes on Brit basher Derek Chisora tonight in his second fight at heavyweight.

Usyk, 33, has already become undisputed cruiserweight champion but now he is mandatory for Anthony Joshua’s WBO title in boxing’s glamour division.

But when he is finished conquering this sport then he has dreams of becoming a movie star.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist has already starred in a couple of Ukrainian flicks.

While he turned down a role in Rocky spin-off Creed 2 despite being personally asked by Sylvester Stallone as he wants to focus on his ring career for now.

“As long as I am motivated to get up at 5am to train and work hard, I will box,” he said.

“The moment I feel I don’t want to get out of bed, I will start thinking about finishing my boxing career and starting on my Hollywood movie career.”

Usyk certainly has the character for it and has enjoyed building this fight with funny social media videos calling out Chisora.

That is without even being able to speak English.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has certainly enjoyed it and reckons the Ukrainian will be perfect for a film career after seeing him up close before he fought Tony Bellew in 2018.

“Usyk is so fascinating, he is a star, made for movies,” said Hearn.

“The social media numbers around him – even when he is just dancing – are mad.

“People moan about Canelo and Gennady Golovkin and Vasiliy Lomachenko not selling fights, in the UK and America, because they don’t speak English but here you have a guy who doesn’t even need to – it adds to his mystery.

“He is a very deep thinker, Tony Bellew really liked him before their fight and Derek Chisora does too, that is so rare.”

Fans curious to see how Oleksandr Usyk would fare at heavyweight were given few answers in his divisional debut just over a year ago. Saturday in London, Usyk will face his first true test in boxing’s biggest division when he takes on Derek Chisora in the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN).

Usyk (17-0, 13 KO) dominated the cruiserweight ranks, winning the World Boxing Super Series against legitimate competition and establishing himself as the best fighter in the division. After a 2018 knockout win over Tony Bellew, Usyk had few interesting decisions aside from jumping up in weight in an attempt to become the third man to ever win legitimate world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

His debut in the heavyweight division came against Chazz Witherspoon, the once-prospect turned also-ran who stepped in at the last minute after kickboxing Tyrone Spong was forced out after failed drug tests. Witherspoon offered up little resistance, but Usyk did little to impress the way he had at cruiserweight. The ugly, slow affair ended with a seventh-round stoppage, but answered very few questions about Usyk's potential in the division.

But Chisora is set to be an altogether different proposition and comes into this one having forced David Price to throw in the towel after four rounds.