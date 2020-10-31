Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2018 – 2028

In 2018, the market size of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes .

This report studies the global market size of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market include Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, Harwal Group of Companies, TechnipFMC plc., Changchun gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd, Aerosun Corporation, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company (LLC), Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles (General Electric), Airborne Oil & Gas BV and CGH Belgium, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Research and development, followed by product trial, and its respective market approach will support the growth of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and in turn, will help increase the profitability of products. Further, consensus between end user and manufacturer for long term supply and related services will provide addition benefits for market growth.

Development:

In March 2018, Saudi Aramco signed an MoU with Aerosun Corporation for the manufacturing of reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components

In 2016, Magma Global Limited opened a new production facility at Portsmouth, U.K., which is engaged in the production of reinforced thermoplastic pipes

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Analysis of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.