Global Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

he growing adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals, rapid demand in bandwidth requirement, and reduction in cost of connected devices are some of the factors driving the wireless mesh network market. Need for consistent and stable network is one of the biggest and most important reasons that is resulting in the growth of wireless mesh network market. However, data security and privacy concerns are said to be the major restraining factor for the growth of this market.

North America is expected to have the largest market size, and Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

ABB

Aruba Networks

Cambium Networks

Cisco Systems

Firetide

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Rajant

Ruckus Wireless

Strix Systems

Synapse Wireless

Wirepas

Infrastructure

Ad-Hoc

Public Safety

Smart Manufacturing

Logistics And Supply Chain Management

Smart Building And Home Automation

Others

The Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

