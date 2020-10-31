In this report, the Global Wrapping Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wrapping Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wrapping-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Wrapping Equipment is an automatic or semi-automatic machine used to wrap mass product articles (such as biscuits, chocolates, and others) and large bag articles (such as pet food and cement), as well as aid in palletizing across industries. The report covers only secondary wrapping of large bundled products using stretch and shrink wrapping equipment. The stretch and shrink secondary wrapping segment is growing steadily, because it requires less space in a warehouse compared with corrugated boxes, which is a popularly used across end-users. A single pallet wrapping can hold as much as the 16 packs of corrugated boxes.

The price of stretch and shrink films is another key contributing factor aiding the growth of this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wrapping Equipment Market

The global Wrapping Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Wrapping Equipment Scope and Segment

Wrapping Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wrapping Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ARPAC

BEUMER

Mollers North America

Pro Mach

Phoenix

Signode

Wulftec

Sealed Air

Lachenmeier

Wrapping Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Stretch Wrapping

Shrink Wrapping

Others

Wrapping Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Food And Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wrapping Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wrapping Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Wrapping Equipment Market Share Analysis

