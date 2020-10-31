Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Electric Parallel Gripper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Parallel Gripper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric parallel grippers allow our robots to pick up rigid and semi-rigid objects of many shapes and sizes. Electric parallel grippers are actuated by electric motors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market

The global Electric Parallel Gripper market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Scope and Segment

Electric Parallel Gripper market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Parallel Gripper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SCHUNK

Festo

Parker

PHD

Dover

IAI America

Yamaha Motor

EMI

Electric Parallel Gripper Breakdown Data by Type

High Capacity

Low Capacity

Electric Parallel Gripper Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Parallel Gripper market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Parallel Gripper market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Parallel Gripper Market Share Analysis

