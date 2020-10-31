Australia vs New Zealand live stream: Free Channel Game day

TOday It’s a huge weekend of rugby action, with the conclusion of the Six Nations in Europe, and this clash between old foes Australia and New Zealand, which marks the opening game of the Tri Nations.

Somewhat confusingly, thanks to the COVID-19 disrupted season, this match also serves as the opening match of the 2020 Rugby Championship as well as the third of four Bledisloe Cup matches between these two sides this year.

After two sides played out a 16-16 draw in Wellington followed by a 27-7 defeat at Eden Park, only a win will do for the Wallabies here if they are to keep their hopes alive of lifting the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

The Wallabies’ hopes of earning a victory have taken a serious knock following confirmation of an injury to key fly-half James O’Connor.

O’Connor’s absence means Noah Lolesio will now make his debut for the home side at number ten alongside Brumbies teammate Irae Simone, who will also be earning his first cap, wearing the number 12 shirt.

The All Blacks meanwhile have only one significant change to their line-up with Hoskins Sotutu set to make his debut at number eight in place of Ardie Savea who is on paternity leave.

Read for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our full guide below.

Saturday’s match will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney with kick-off at 7.45pm AEDT local time

That makes it a 9.45pm NZDT start for Kiwis supporters in New Zealand and an 8.45am GMT Saturday morning kick-off in the UK. For rugby fans in the U.S., it’s an 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT early-hours start on Saturday.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand rugby online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Bledisloe Cup clash further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.