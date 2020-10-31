Breast Shell Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2027

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Breast Shell industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Breast Shell and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Breast Shell Market Overview:

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Breast Shell market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Breast Shell Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Breast Shell market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Breast Shell market to the readers.

Global Breast Shell Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Breast Shell market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Breast Shell market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Medela LLC, a key player in the breast shell market, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mamava, the inventors of the first lactation pod, to support employers to provide the infrastructure, product, and services for breastfeeding working women.

In May 2018, Ameda revealed the expansion of its premium products line including Ameda MoistureGuard™ Premium Nursing Pads, Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra, and Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin™ to support breastfeeding and breast pumping needs for mothers.

PIGEON Corporation

Founded in 1957, Pigeon Corporation, formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in manufacturing, sales, imports, and exports of baby and child-care products, women’s care products, maternity items, elder care products, and home healthcare products.

Philips

Established in 1891, Philips is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health, and offers a range of mother, child-care, and oral healthcare products.

Pharmics, Inc.

Founded in 1970, Pharmics, Inc. is headquartered in Utah, the USA, and provides quality pharmaceutical nutritional products to Pediatric, Obstetric, and Bariatric markets. The company believes in providing products that are better tolerated for better results.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1966, Medline Industries, Inc. is based in Illinois, the USA with manufacturing units in North America. The company manufactures and distributes health supplies, and offers pharmaceuticals and nutrition, nursing and patient care, infection prevention, and incontinence care products.

Artsana Group

Established in 1946, Artsana Group is headquartered in Grandate, Italy with production facilities in Europe. The company manufactures and distributes baby care, health care, and medical products along with cosmetic and hygiene products.

Additional Insights

Silicone Breast Shells Remain Top-Selling Category

Consumers have been showing a marked preference for silicone breast shells, in light of their greater comfort and easy adaptation to distinct breast contours. The study finds that silicone breast shells accounted for over 7 in 10 sales in 2018, and will continue to remain the top-selling category. Additionally, presence of pores small enough to aid ventilation while refraining leakage is another key attribute of silicone breast shells that have been driving their preference among consumers. According to the study, pharmacy/drug stores continue to account for relatively larger sales of breast shell, with nearly 50% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from modern trade and online channels, which collectively account for over 40% market share.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on breast shell market offers all-inclusive insights and industry-best intelligence of the global market. A unique methodology and holistic approach are adapted to carry out an elaborate analysis on growth of breast shell market for the period between 2019 and 2027.

To obtain comprehensive information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the breast shell market, an extensive secondary research followed by primary research has been conducted.

Global Breast Shell Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Breast Shell Market: Research Methodology

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Breast Shell market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Breast Shell Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Breast Shell market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

