Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Current Size And Future Industry Trends, 2020 To 2023 – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation , Google, Inc. , Baidu, Inc

The legal software market consists of sales of legal software and related services. Legal software is used to deliver solution and services using artificial intelligence and machine learning for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2019 to $0.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The growth of this market is mainly due to outbreak of COVID 19 causing lockdowns worldwide. Amid the lockdowns, justice should be given to people in a proper way to the subjects. To provide with justice, legal software are being developed which would help lawyers to assist their clients even while working remotely. If these software are implemented properly it could provide equal access to lawyer and litigants. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 and reach $0.9 billion in 2023.

