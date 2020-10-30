IoT Security Market Industry Trends And Emerging Opportunities, Top Key Players by 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Analysis

The Business Research Company’s IoT Security Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

IoT Security Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide IoT Security market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, IoT Security market segments and geographies, IoT Security market trends, IoT Security market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market consists of sales of Internet of Things (IoT) security devices/ software and related services. The IOT security is a technological area that provides solutions for safeguarding smart devices, networks, other connected devices and centralized user hubs from unwanted manipulation. This industry includes establishments that provide security solutions to counter IoT security threats such as remote vehicle hijacking, privacy leaks, brute force attacks on passwords and others.

The global iot security market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2019 to $2.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8%. The growth of this market is mainly due to its important role in securing infrastructures such as commercial and industrial market. COVID 19 has pushed the world to adopt virtualization for global workforce which is resulting into deployment and adoption of 5G services which will mainly drive the overall IoT security market. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2021 and reach $5.9 billion in 2023.

