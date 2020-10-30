Laboratory Automation Systems Market Challenges and Opportunities To 2020-2030 | Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as, drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention. The laboratory automation system market includes robots, conveyors, computer hardware & software, machine vision and others.

The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2019 to $5.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth of this market is mainly due to outbreak of COVID 19 which resulted in shutting of various labs. This shutting of labs has hampered the ongoing researches. This has led to expansion of laboratory automation, so that roboat and cloud services could be used. Using robots in place of human while dealing with coronavirus in lab can reduce the chances of scientist from getting infected by virus and will help in storing large amount of data on cloud. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $6.1 billion in 2023.

