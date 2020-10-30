Global Palm Oil Market 2017 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2022

Global Palm Oil Industry

Latest Report on Palm Oil Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report studies the Palm Oil market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Palm Oil market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Palm Oil market is valued at 35897.55 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 51941.45 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global Palm Oil market include

Felda Global Ventures

IOI

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

KLK

WILMAR

RGE Pte

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Sep 2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Palm Oil in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, the Palm Oil market is primarily split into

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

Some points from table of content:

1 Industry Overview of Palm Oil 1

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Palm Oil 1

1.1.1 Definition of Palm Oil 1

1.1.2 Specifications of Crude Palm Oil 1

1.2 Palm Oil Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Palm Oil Production (Million Tons) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022F) 2

1.2.2 Global Palm Oil Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 2

1.2.3 Crude Palm Oil 3

1.2.4 Palm Olein 4

1.3 Global Palm Oil Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Palm Oil Consumption (Million Tons) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022F) 5

1.3.2 Foods 6

1.3.3 Bio-Diesel 7

1.3.4 Surfactants 8

1.3.5 Cosmetics 8

1.4 Global Palm Oil Market by Regions (2012-2022F) 9

1.4.1 Global Palm Oil Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022F) 9

1.4.2 North America Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 10

1.4.3 China Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 11

1.4.4 Europe Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 11

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 12

1.4.6 India Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 12

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Palm Oil Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 13

1.5 Global Palm Oil Market Size (2012-2022F) 14

1.5.1 Global Palm Oil Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022F) 14

1.5.2 Global Palm Oil Capacity, Production (Million Tons) Status and Outlook (2012-2022F) 15

2 Palm Oil Industry Analysis 16

2.1 Industry Overview 16

2.1.1 Palm Oil in Indonesia 16

2.1.2 Palm Oil in Malaysia 18

2.2 SWOT Analysis of Palm Oil Industry 19

3 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Palm Oil 20

3.1 Principal Source of Palm Oil 20

3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Palm Oil 20

3.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Palm Oil 21

3.4 Industry Chain Structure of Palm Oil 22

4 Global Palm Oil Overall Market Overview 23

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis 23

4.2 Capacity Analysis 25

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Palm Oil Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis 25

4.2.2 2016 Palm Oil Capacity Analysis (Company Segment) 25

4.3 Sales Analysis 26

