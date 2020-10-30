Enterprise Resource Planning System Market By Component, Technology, Deployment, End-User, Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Industry
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Resource Planning System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Resource Planning System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
IBM
Totvs
Workday
UNIT4
YonYou
Cornerstone
Kingdee
Digiwin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Resource Planning System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Resource Planning System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On premise ERP
1.4.3 Cloud-based ERP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Sage
12.3.1 Sage Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.3.4 Sage Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sage Recent Development
12.4 Infor
12.4.1 Infor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infor Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Kronos
12.6.1 Kronos Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.6.4 Kronos Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kronos Recent Development
12.7 Epicor
12.7.1 Epicor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.7.4 Epicor Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Epicor Recent Development
12.8 IBM
12.8.1 IBM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 IBM Recent Development
12.9 Totvs
12.9.1 Totvs Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.9.4 Totvs Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Totvs Recent Development
12.10 Workday
12.10.1 Workday Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Introduction
12.10.4 Workday Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Workday Recent Development
12.11 UNIT4
12.12 YonYou
12.13 Cornerstone
12.14 Kingdee
12.15 Digiwin
Continued….
