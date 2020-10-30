Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market segments and geographies, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market trends, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors and pen injectors. The market includes the sales of the Injectable devices that have been extensively utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders. The injectable drug delivery devices used in hospitals, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to decline from $16 billion in 2019 to $15.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $21.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

