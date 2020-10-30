Influenza Diagnostic Market Industry Growth Analysis, Trends and Segments Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Influenza Diagnostic Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Influenza Diagnostic Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Influenza Diagnostic market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Influenza Diagnostic market segments and geographies, Influenza Diagnostic market trends, Influenza Diagnostic market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The influenza diagnostic market consists of sales of diagnostic tests used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting the diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.

The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2019 to 1.31 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. A significant increase is registered in 2020 due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1.43 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.89%.

