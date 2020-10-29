Natural Functional Food Market 2020 Analysis of the World’s Leading Suppliers, Sales, Trends and Forecasts up to 2026

Natural Functional Food Market 2020-2026

A functional food is a food given an additional function (often one related to health-promotion or disease prevention) by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients. The term may also apply to traits purposely bred into existing edible plants, such as purple or gold potatoes having enriched anthocyanin or carotenoid contents, respectively. Functional foods may be designed to have physiological benefits and/or reduce the risk of chronic disease beyond basic nutritional functions, and may be similar in appearance to conventional food and consumed as part of a regular diet.

The functional food industry, consisting of food, beverage and supplement sectors, is one of the several areas of the food industry that is experiencing fast growth in recent years. This kind of growth is fueled not only by industrial innovation and development of new products that satisfy the demand of healthconscious consumers, but also by health claims covering a wide range of health issues.

Drivers and Constraints

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – General Mills, Nestlé,

Danone

Abbott Laboratories

Kraft Heinz Foods Company

Kellogg

GlaxoSmithKline and more.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Natural Functional Food is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Natural Functional Food Market is segmented into Dietary Fibers, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotics & Probiotics and other

Based on Application, the Natural Functional Food Market is segmented into Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Frozen & Chilled Foods, Soy Products, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Natural Functional Food in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Natural Functional Food Market Manufacturers

Natural Functional Food Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Natural Functional Food Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Functional Food Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Natural Functional Food Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dietary Fibers

1.4.3 Minerals

1.4.4 Fatty Acids

1.4.5 Vitamins

1.4.6 Prebiotics & Probiotics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bakery & Cereals

1.5.3 Dairy Products

1.5.4 Frozen & Chilled Foods

1.5.5 Soy Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural Functional Food Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Natural Functional Food Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Natural Functional Food Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Natural Functional Food, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Natural Functional Food Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Natural Functional Food Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Natural Functional Food Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Natural Functional Food Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Natural Functional Food Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Natural Functional Food Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 General Mills

12.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 General Mills Natural Functional Food Products Offered

12.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

12.2 Nestlé

12.2.1 Nestlé Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nestlé Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nestlé Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nestlé Natural Functional Food Products Offered

12.2.5 Nestlé Recent Development

12.3 Danone

12.3.1 Danone Corporation Information

12.3.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Danone Natural Functional Food Products Offered

12.3.5 Danone Recent Development

12.4 Abbott Laboratories

12.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Natural Functional Food Products Offered

12.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.5 Kraft Heinz Foods Company

12.5.1 Kraft Heinz Foods Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kraft Heinz Foods Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kraft Heinz Foods Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kraft Heinz Foods Company Natural Functional Food Products Offered

12.5.5 Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recent Development

