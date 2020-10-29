Sales in the Tilapia Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2019 – 2029

In this report, the global Tilapia market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The market participants in the global tilapia market identified across the value chain include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd., Baiyang Aquatic Group, Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, North Atlantic Fish Co. Inc., Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Mazzetta Company LLC., Netuno Internacional SA. among the other tilapia manufacturers.

Primary demand for Tilapia in the global market is from China, Taiwan and American countries due to its wide application in food and pharmaceutical industry. Tilapia concurrently moved into the unceremonious dining restaurant chains and the supermarkets and club stores. Roughly all the small and medium dining chains in the USA now feature tilapia food on their menus. Tilapia is cut into thin strips, deep fried and are served as appetizers with slices of onion and cut lime in Indonesia. This rising popularity of tilapia is expected boost the market growth of the tilapia market across the globe.

Tilapia skin when treated with salt releases Gelatin can be used to make medicines. Tilapia skin have been used to make variety of leather goods, clothes and accessories. Tilapia can be used in the creation of flower ornaments made from dried and colored scale. The increasing use of tilapia in pharmaceutical and fashion industry is expected growth market demand for tilapia across the globe. Frozen whole fish mostly produced by Taiwan for export purposes. Fresh fillets preferred by USA for their retail and restaurant markets. Africa is expected consolidate the Tilapia market and demand in Asia and Latin America is expected to raise over the forecasted period.

