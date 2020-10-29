Global Directional Boring Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Directional Boring Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Directional Boring Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Directional Boring Equipment is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Directional Boring Equipment Market
Global Directional Boring Equipment Scope and Segment
Directional Boring Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Directional Boring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ditch Witch
Vermeer
Herrenknecht AG
Toro
XCMG
Goodeng Machine
Dilong
Drillto
DW/TXS
Prime Drilling
Huayuan
TRACTO-TECHNIK
Zoomlion
Lianyungang Huanghai
Terra
CHTC JOVE
Forward Group
Barbco
Directional Boring Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Small
Medium
Large
Directional Boring Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas
Telecommunication
Water Related
Electric Transmission
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Directional Boring Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Directional Boring Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Directional Boring Equipment Market Share Analysis
