Oil Field Chemicals Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026

Oil Field Chemicals Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

Oil field chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oil field chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Oil field chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oil field chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

North America is the world’s largest oil field chemicals consumption area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Oil Field Chemicals market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oil Field Chemicals industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – SNF, CNPC, BASF, Nalco Champion,

GE(Baker Hughes)

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Kemira

Clariant

Lubrizol

DowDuPont

Chevron Phillips

Innospec and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Oil Field Chemicals.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Oil Field Chemicals is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Oil Field Chemicals Market is segmented into Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps, Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides, Polyacrylamide, Pour Point Depressants and other

Based on Application, the Oil Field Chemicals Market is segmented into Oil and Gas, Shale Gas, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Oil Field Chemicals in each regional segment mentioned above.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Field Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oil Field Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

1.4.3 Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

1.4.4 Polyacrylamide

1.4.5 Pour Point Depressants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Shale Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil Field Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil Field Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Oil Field Chemicals Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Oil Field Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Oil Field Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Oil Field Chemicals Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Oil Field Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SNF

12.1.1 SNF Corporation Information

12.1.2 SNF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SNF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SNF Oil Field Chemicals Products Offered

12.1.5 SNF Recent Development

12.2 CNPC

12.2.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.2.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 CNPC Oil Field Chemicals Products Offered

12.2.5 CNPC Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BASF Oil Field Chemicals Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Nalco Champion

12.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nalco Champion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nalco Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nalco Champion Oil Field Chemicals Products Offered

12.4.5 Nalco Champion Recent Development

12.5 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.5.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil Field Chemicals Products Offered

12.5.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

And more

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

