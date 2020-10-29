Global Sodium Metal Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Product In Various Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Metal Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium metal market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3.5%

The market for sodium metal is supported by the significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The region is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising demand for the product in various applications such as dyeing, metallurgical, and chemical related. Sodium metal is the key ingredient in the production of indigo dyes. Common factors such as inflating disposable incomes and enhancing standards of living are invigorating the demand for textiles. This is expected to aid the market growth of sodium metal as the product is used in the dye application in the textile industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sodium is an extremely soft silvery-white substance and is one of the most common alkali metals. It is found in many compounds, particularly in the common salt, i.e., sodium chloride (NaCl). It is the most commercially important alkali metal. Usually, it is produced by the electrolysis of molten sodium chloride.

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

• Dyes

• Chemical Intermediate

• Sodium Compounds

• Metal Manufacturing and Refining

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

The regional markets for the product are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The sodium metal industry is being driven by the extensive application of the product in the production of gasoline additives, dyes, and polymers, pharmaceuticals, and several metals owing to its inexpensive nature. The market is being propelled by the product’s use in the production of indigo dyes, which are used for denim clothing. Denim clothing is huge in demand, and it is expected to increase in demand owing to evolving fashion trends over the forecast period and is expected to invigorate the market growth of sodium metal. The product is experiencing a surge in demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and the rising research and development activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push the market growth further over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Alkali Metals Ltd (NSE: ALKALI), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd (TYO: 4041), KPL International Limited, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd (SHA: 600328), and Shandong Xinhua Pharma (SHE: 000756), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

