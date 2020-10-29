Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Top Companies, Trends, Business Developments And Future Prospects 2030 | 3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market segments and geographies, Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market trends, Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The healthcare personal protective equipment market consists of the sale of personal protective equipment used in healthcare settings. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that manufacture healthcare personal protective equipment by the sales of these products.

The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2019 to $7.83 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.80%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. PPE are in huge demand by the care providers owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. However, there is a supply and demand gap due to restrictive containment measures that is challenging market growth. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $11.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

