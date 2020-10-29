Healthcare Services Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Healthcare Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Healthcare Services market segments and geographies, Healthcare Services market trends, Healthcare Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The healthcare services market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services. This industry includes establishments that provide services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.

The global healthcare services market is expected to decline from $7102.7 billion in 2019 to $6657.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.3%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Globally, the essential and emergency healthcare services have been prioritized which include covid related activities, prevention and management of communicable diseases, reproductive health, maternal health, new-born and child health, and other emergencies, while, non-essential services that include health promotional activities, other non-emergency screening services, routine diagnostic tests, and other desired health services among others have been restricted and recommended to shut down. Therefore, although some of medical emergency services are available, since most of the other healthcare services are shut down, the market is expected to slightly decline. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $9725.4 billion in 2023.

