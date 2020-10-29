Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2020 : Share Value Analysis of Top Key Players, Global Size, Consumption Analysis, Trends Forecast to 2030 | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Hormonal Contraceptives market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Hormonal Contraceptives market segments and geographies, Hormonal Contraceptives market trends, Hormonal Contraceptives market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Hormonal Contraceptives Market Here – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

The hormonal contraceptives market consists of sale of hormonal contraceptives and related services. Hormonal contraceptives are used as a birth control method that acts on the endocrine system of the human body.

Request A Sample For The Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report Now – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2440&type=smp

The global hormonal contraceptives market is expected to decline from $18 billion in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.3%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread. Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 and reach $20.6 billion in 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info