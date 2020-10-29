Home Fitness Equipment Market Recent Development And Future Growth Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Home Fitness Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Home Fitness Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Home Fitness Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Home Fitness Equipment market segments and geographies, Home Fitness Equipment market trends, Home Fitness Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The market for home fitness equipment consists of sales of fitness equipment used at home. Home fitness equipment includes devices and machines used for performing and monitoring physical exercises at home for management of weight, improving stamina, developing muscle strength, improving appearance and personality, burning excess fat, simulating heart rate, or treating and recovering from medical conditions and to maintain overall health and fitness. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing home fitness equipment by the sales of these products.

The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2019 to $9.49 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and other commercial activities that paved way for increasing demand for fitness equipment for home-based workouts and improvement of online fitness content. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $8.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -3.16%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

