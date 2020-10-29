High Power Transformers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis, Global Growth Prospects By Major Companies ABB Ltd., Alstom, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric

The Business Research Company’s High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide High Power Transformers market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, High Power Transformers market segments and geographies, High Power Transformers market trends, High Power Transformers market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The high power transformers market consists of sales of high power transformers and related services for electrical insulation, power distribution, control and instrumentation. High power transformers manufacture power transformers with ratings of 801 MVA to 1200 MVA and convert voltages, usually from higher to lower, from one stage or phase configuration to another.

The global high power transformers market was worth $31.75 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% and reach $42.22 billion by 2023.

