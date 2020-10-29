Hydroxychloroquine Market 2020 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2030

The Business Research Company’s Hydroxychloroquine Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Hydroxychloroquine Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Hydroxychloroquine market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Hydroxychloroquine market segments and geographies, Hydroxychloroquine market trends, Hydroxychloroquine market geographies.

The hydroxychloroquine market consists of revenue generated by establishments through the sales of hydroxychloroquine drugs. It is an antimalarial drug used for the treatment of malaria, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine is used in combination with antibiotic azithromycin as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to grow from $718 million in 2019 to $980.1 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to treat the growing number of cases. With no effective therapeutics discovered so far, some of the existing drugs including hydroxychloroquine have been repurposed for COVID-19 infection treatment. Hydroxychloroquine is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies and in-vivo studies. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1,281.3 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

