2020 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Food And Beverage E-Commerce Market Growth And Trends

The Business Research Company’s Food and Beverage E-commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Food and Beverage E-commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Food and Beverage E-commerce market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Food and Beverage E-commerce market segments and geographies, Food and Beverage E-commerce market trends, Food and Beverage E-commerce market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The Food and Beverage (F&B) e-commerce market consists of foods and beverages online sales and related services primarily for household consumption. The food and beverages ecommerce market includes companies involved in processing raw food materials/beverages, packaging, distributing them and have an online portal or an application for their sales. This includes fresh, prepared, packaged foods, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The global food and beverage e-commerce market is expected to grow from $14.9 billion in 2019 to about $22.4 billion in 2020. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, most people are now working from home and in self-quarantine. Therefore, they are preferring to purchase food, beverages and other essential groceries online. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $34.6 billion at a CAGR of 23.4% through 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

