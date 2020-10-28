Gene Editing Market Is Expected To Grow Due To Increasing Demand Says TBRC | Top Players: Allele, Addgene, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Recombinetics, Promega

The Business Research Company’s Gene Editing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Gene Editing market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Gene Editing market segments and geographies, Gene Editing market trends, Gene Editing market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

The global gene editing market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2019 to $4.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth of this market is mainly due to its deployment in discovering drugs which could be potential in treating COVID 19. Gene editing can be used to provide with precision medicine for the patients suffering through chronic diseases. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 and reach $7.2 billion in 2023.

