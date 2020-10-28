Latest News 2020: Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Takeda Pharmaceticals, Allergan Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson

The Business Research Company’s Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as antacids to treat acid reflux, indigestion and others, antiulcerants drugs to treat intestinal ulcers, antiobesity drugs and antiemetics drugs.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $42.8 billion in 2019 to $48.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 on digestive system. The digestive system manifestations in patients with COVID-19 include poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abnormal liver enzymes, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Patients with pre-existing digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease may complain about exacerbation of symptoms or disease activity. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $55.4 billion in 2023.

