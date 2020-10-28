Voice Assistant Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

Voice Assistant Market

The Voice Assistant market report gives an integrated insight into the industry and the core components that influence its performance at the global level. A brief explanation of the chief market offering has been highlighted along with its use in the end-user industry. The chief elements that exist in the market setting and influence the business landscape have been identified and critically examined. On the basis of the detailed assessment, the growth potential of the Voice Assistant market at the global level for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2025 has been determined.

Major Players

The prominent players in the global voice assistant market include brand names like Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A. (France), Samsung Group (South Korea), Next IT Corporation (U.K.) , Nuance Communications (U.S.), Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland) among others.